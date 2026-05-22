Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, G.Willow Wilson, matt fraction, poison ivy

DC Comics Looks To Crucify Batman in Bad Seeds Event in August 2026

DC Comics looks to crucify Batman in the Bad Seeds event in August 2026, with Poison Ivy and Bad Seeds: Sunset

Bleeding Cool has been following the upcoming Bad Seeds Batman event. A lot. And now it's launching for real in August 2026… with Gotham Mayor Poison Ivy, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, Barbara Gordon in chokey and the Batfamily on the run… with Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1 written by Matt Fraction and G. Willow Wilson with art and cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn, and Tomeu Morey. And a Batman: Bad Seeds prelude in Poison Ivy #47. Written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Leandro Fernandez, this prelude issue reveals that Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley – there's just one problem for everyone there: she's not done with them… then the first chapter opens as the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, showing that the only thing scarier than the night…might just be the morning sun. Gotham City's mayor, Pamela Isley—deserted by her allies both political and arcane—is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daybreak. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once!"

"One Night. One City. No Escape. Poison Ivy unleashes a Gotham City-wide crossover event told over one long, dark night of chaos and survival. As the sun sets on Gotham City, something ancient wakes beneath its streets! In Batman: Bad Seeds, the next major Batman event kicking off in August and running through October, Poison Ivy unleashes a desperate act of eco-terror that transforms Gotham into a hostile landscape of prehistoric plant life. Told across one long, dark night, the event unfolds as Gotham's heroes, villains, and civilians fight to survive."

"Led by showrunners Matt Fraction and G. Willow Wilson, Batman: Bad Seeds is a Gotham-wide comic book crossover that pulls every corner of the city into the crisis. While Fraction (Batman) and Wilson (Poison Ivy) steer the event's core narrative, the writers and artists behind Detective Comics, Batgirl, Batwoman, Catwoman, Nightwing, and Harley Quinneach deliver pivotal chapters that track Gotham's transformation as the night deepens. Across ten weeks, readers will follow the crisis as it spreads from block to block, title to title.

"As Ivy's plants spread, Gotham begins to mutate—buildings swallowed by vines, streets overtaken by carnivorous flora, and entire neighbourhoods reverting to a primordial state. With the Bat-Family hunted, the GCPD fractured under Commissioner Vandal Savage's militarised rule, and civilians trapped in a city turning against them, Gotham City becomes a living battleground where every chapter brings a new evolution.

Following August's prelude and kickoff, the event continues across September and October in the pages of Batman, Poison Ivy, Detective Comics, Batgirl, Batwoman, Catwoman, Nightwing, and Harley Quinn, alongside several new event titles. More details on these chapters will be revealed in the coming months as DC unveils the full scope of Batman: Bad Seeds.

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