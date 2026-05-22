Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: milestone, static, Titans

Static Will Join The Cast Of DC's New Titans In August 2026

Milestone's Static will join the cast of DC Comics' New Titans in August 2026... how long till he gets a solo series again?

Article Summary Static joins DC’s New Titans in August 2026 with issue #38, taking a pivotal role in the team’s next major arc.

Virgil Hawkins reunites with Jon Kent at Mount Titans as a new Amazon rainforest threat pulls the team into crisis.

New Titans #37 includes a four-page Static prelude, bridging The Kids Are All Fight and The Dakota Incident.

Static’s New Titans debut comes from Tate Brombal and Sami Basri, with issue #38 on sale August 19 for $3.99.

Well, we said it looks like it was happening. We said it looked like it might be in August. We said it looked like DC Comics history was being changed to accommodate it. And it is, Static will be joining the cast of New Titans with issue #38.

"Static takes on a pivotal role in the next chapter of DC's New Titans comic book series when issue #38 arrives this August, marking Virgil Hawkins's first major DC Universe storyline following his reemergence in DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special and the conclusion of New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident. As the Titans face a looming crisis in the Amazon rainforests, Static becomes a key force in the story that will carry the series through the end of the year. New Titans #38 follows Static as his path intersects with that of Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, at Mount Titans, just as an emissary from Wonder Girl's tribe arrives seeking Yara Flor's help against a rising force in the Amazon rainforests of Brazil. As the Titans prepare for their first major mission, Static steps into a team grappling with internal tensions and a threat powerful enough to challenge even their combined abilities. With a new crisis rising in the Amazon and the Titans pushed to their limits, Static's arrival marks the spark that will drive the team into its most challenging mission yet. His return sets the stage for a high-stakes arc that reshapes the Titans' path and reintroduces one of DC's most electrifying heroes to the center of the action."

Ahead of this, July's New Titans #37 will now feature a four-page prelude that follows Virgil in the aftermath of his recent reemergence. This short story bridges the events of The Kids Are All Fight and The Dakota Incident, culminating in a reunion with Jon Kent that draws Virgil toward the mission awaiting the Titans in issue #38.

New Titans #38 is written by Tate Brombal with art by Sami Basri, featuring a main cover by Taurin Clarke and variant covers by Dike Ruan and Lucas Meyer, along with a foil variant by Dike Ruan. New Titans #38 will be available on the 19th of August, 2026, for $3.99, with cardstock variants priced at $4.99

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