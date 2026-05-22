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Walking Round MCM London Comic Con 2026 Before It Opened On TikTok

Walking Round MCM London Comic Con 2026 Before It Opened On TikTok... be warned it gets a little juddery...

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Last night was a late one. This morning was an early one. And right now I am in the ComicsPRO industry room, listening to Kevin Eastman talk about his plans for Last Ronin, with a bunch of retailers and other comic book professionals who, I promise, have actually turned it. It's small but it's a start. Well done Shannon, it was definitely up on last year…

MCM London Comic Con / Rich Johnston
MCM London Comic Con / Rich Johnston

…but before this all kicked off, I got to walk around MCM London Comic Con and see some of the merch, the products and the appeals at the show. And have been slowly posting them up on TikTok… enjoy! Bandai, Tamagotchi, eBay Live, Flesh And Blood, Whatnot, Kayou, The Blood Of Dawnwalker and more…

@thatrichjohnston Walking round MCM London Comic Con May 2026 before it opens part 1 #mcm #mcmlondon #london ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking round MCM London Comic Con May 2026 before it opens part 2… with Whatnot #mcm #mcmlondon #london #whatnot ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking round MCM London Comic Con May 2026 before it opens part 3… with Takara Tomy #mcm #london #mcmlondon #takaratomy ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 5 #mcm #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 6 #mcm #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 7 with Kayou #mcm #london #mcmlondon #kayou ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 8 with Kayou #mcm #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 10 with eBay Live #mcm #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 11 with Flesh And Blood #mcm #fleshandblood #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 12 #mcm #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 13 #mcm #london #mcmlondon ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 14 with Tamagotchi #london #mcm #mcmlondon #tamagotchi ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Walking around MCM London Comic Con 2026 before it opens part 15 with Bandai #london #mcm #mcmlondon #bandai ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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