Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: london, mcm, TikTok

Walking Round MCM London Comic Con 2026 Before It Opened On TikTok

Walking Round MCM London Comic Con 2026 Before It Opened On TikTok... be warned it gets a little juddery...

Last night was a late one. This morning was an early one. And right now I am in the ComicsPRO industry room, listening to Kevin Eastman talk about his plans for Last Ronin, with a bunch of retailers and other comic book professionals who, I promise, have actually turned it. It's small but it's a start. Well done Shannon, it was definitely up on last year…

…but before this all kicked off, I got to walk around MCM London Comic Con and see some of the merch, the products and the appeals at the show. And have been slowly posting them up on TikTok… enjoy! Bandai, Tamagotchi, eBay Live, Flesh And Blood, Whatnot, Kayou, The Blood Of Dawnwalker and more…

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