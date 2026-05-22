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The Boys: Kripke Forces Elon Musk to Admit: "I Didn't Watch the Show"

Sure, it's easy to mock Elon Musk's flaccid response to The Boys' Eric Kripke. But Musk admitting he "didn't watch the show" is even better.

You would think that with the amount of time he took, Elon Musk's response to The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke wouldn't have been… what's the phrase we're looking for? Oh, wait! I'll borrow from the whiney little snowflake who went crying to Musk earlier this week to commiserate over Homelander (Antony Starr) being treated like the bitch he was in the season finale. And let's not forget the old techbro billionaire with the 17 kids who was obsessed with the number of white babies in the world. You know, the one that Homelander gave a one-way trip to space as a sign of appreciation? "So cringe." Just to be clear? I vomited in my mouth just a little while writing that, even as a joke.

When Musk tagged the finale as "pathetic," Kripke ran with it on social media, proudly proclaiming it as the kind of "review" that the show embraces. At this point, we figured it would probably go away – but then we remembered something very important. People who think they're funny (they're not) and think they have comebacks (they don't) will never hesitate to put their "talents" on display for the world to see (and mock to an insane degree). After being given a heads up about Kripke reaction, Musk dropped this killer line… wait for it…: "Kripke probably got flack from his wife's bf for Homelander being used in based memes and had to write that ending as a groveling apology."

We're giving bonus points to whoever yelled out, "He's going to go the fake alpha male bullshit route!" We're just going to put this out there – take it for what it's worth. If you're someone who was forced to embarrassingly moonwalk back all of the shit-talking you did because you're afraid of getting your ass kicked by Mark-fucking-Zuckerberg, maybe you stay away from topics like toughness and masculinity. We're not saying that's the case with Musk by any means; just consider that a general life lesson/cautionary tale for everyone.

But the real punchline hit when Musk finally responded to Kripke's post. First off, you know he retweeted his "flack" post because someone told him it killed to he was going to milk it for all it's worth. But our favorite part – one that we all could see coming, if we're being honest with ourselves – was this: "I didn't watch the show tbh." Seriously. We couldn't make that shit up. Check it out below.

The Boys: Elon Musk's "Pathetic" Review Is Music to Eric Kripke's Ears

During the series wrap-up, Homelander (Antony Starr) is introduced to a billionaire tech bro with a ton of kids and a ton of ideas for increasing the number of white babies worldwide. Having achieved god-like levels of power, Homelander chooses to give the dude his one-way trip into outer space. Later, after a throwdown with Butcher (Karl Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) leave him powerless, Homelander is left to beg and plead (and offer to do some really extreme stuff) to keep Butcher from killing him. Spoiler? It doesn't work.

A couple of things we need to make clear at this point. Kripke and his creative team didn't turn Homelander into a metaphor for Trump. Trump has become a third-rate, pathetic, Homelander wannabe. That's not Kripke's fault. Blame Trump lackeys, like the train wreck on social media who whined about the show having "a deranged sexual humiliation fantasy projected onto Trump." Let's pause for a second, shall we? Because when a ten-ton case of serious projecting has taken place, it's important that we stop and appreciate it for a moment… okay, we good?

Considering his MAGA folk proudly refer to him as their "daddy," and how excited they are to see "daddy" get to work, I'm not sure anyone on the Trump side is in any position to be throwing stones. This sounds like something they should be working through with their confessional priest, bartender, therapist, prostitute, and/or dominatrix.

Also, in case this wasn't clear from the start of The Boys, Homelander is the bad guy who gets worse over the course of the run. If you're rooting for him, then you're rooting for a psychotic narcissist who… ohhhhhh… now we get it!

Don't get me wrong. We can understand why Trump supporters would find Homelander's final moments "pathetic" (as Musk did). A dude with a bunch of power he was given and didn't actually earn went from bully to whiny bitch "victim" the moment his false powers were stripped away, and he was forced to fight like the man he thought he was. That shit is a little too real for them – the reality hits a little too close to home. But it's fine with Kripke, who shared Musk's response and added, "OMG this is his review of what [The Boys] did to Homelander, I'll never get a better review ever."

Here's a look at just some of the famous folks liking what Kripke had to share:

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