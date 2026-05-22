Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: Alan Moore, mcm, Rex Power

Rebellion's MCM London Comic Con Debuts: Alan Moore, Silver, Rex Power

2000AD and Rebellion's MCM London Comic Con debuts with The Complete Alan Moore, Silver, and Rex Power

Article Summary Rebellion and 2000 AD make a big MCM London Comic Con splash with The Complete Alan Moore leading the lineup.

The Complete Alan Moore hardcover launches with Future Shocks, rare early stories, and A Holiday In Hell in English.

Silver: Unearthed brings vampires, aliens, and post-invasion Earth together in Michael Carroll and Joe Currie’s wild thrill.

Rex Power makes its convention debut, introducing Rebellion’s energetic new British superhero with a dinosaur-space twist.

Earlier, I ran a bunch of TikTok videos being led around some of the more fun merch, games, and pop culture booths at MCM London Comic Con, launching today. But a comic con is nothing without comics, so I also popped by Panini UK for their Marvel, as well as Rebellion, where I was entertained by Steve Morris about what they have at the show, Judge Dredd, 2000AD and beyond. Including the debut of their new Complete Alan Moore hardcover, the collections of Silver and Rex Power making their convention debuts here.

The Complete 2000 AD By Alan Moore: Future Shocks & Other Stories

The first volume in a new series collecting the complete 2000 AD works of the legendary Alan Moore (Watchmen, V For Vendetta, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen). Alan Moore is a legendary comics writer credited with transforming the medium and how it was seen through his seminal works such as V For Vendetta, From Hell and, of course, Watchmen. But, before any of that, he cut his teeth at 2000 AD, the "galaxy's greatest comic". It was there that Moore honed his craft in preparation for the accolades that would follow. This first volume in a new series collecting all of Alan Moore's work for 2000 AD, brings together all of his Future Shocks as well as a host of other one-off stories. Moore is a master of the short-format story and this collection doubles as the perfect guide for how to write comics to a page limit. Includes the story "A Holiday In Hell" which has never been reprinted in English since its first publication in 1980. Moore's stories are complemented by the works of a string of legendary artists including Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), Ian Gibson (The Ballad of Halo Jones), Eric Bradbury (Rogue Trooper), Bryan Talbot (Grandville), Steve Dillon (Preacher), Brett Ewins (Bad Company) and more.

The first volume in a new series collecting the complete 2000 AD works of the legendary Alan Moore (Watchmen, V For Vendetta, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen). Alan Moore is a legendary comics writer credited with transforming the medium and how it was seen through his seminal works such as V For Vendetta, From Hell and, of course, Watchmen. But, before any of that, he cut his teeth at 2000 AD, the "galaxy's greatest comic". It was there that Moore honed his craft in preparation for the accolades that would follow. This first volume in a new series collecting all of Alan Moore's work for 2000 AD, brings together all of his Future Shocks as well as a host of other one-off stories. Moore is a master of the short-format story and this collection doubles as the perfect guide for how to write comics to a page limit. Includes the story "A Holiday In Hell" which has never been reprinted in English since its first publication in 1980. Moore's stories are complemented by the works of a string of legendary artists including Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), Ian Gibson (The Ballad of Halo Jones), Eric Bradbury (Rogue Trooper), Bryan Talbot (Grandville), Steve Dillon (Preacher), Brett Ewins (Bad Company) and more. Silver: Unearthed by Michael Carroll, Joe Currie

Earth, the year 2001. A group of armed survivors sought out the resting place of a five-hundred-year-old vampire, who may just help them against the alien Sepsis, who invaded the planet a few decades earlier. The vamp, called Baroness DeSilva, soon proves to be a powerful ally , as she fights to defend her food source from the extra-terrestrial enemy! An all-new Thrill from the award-winning writer Mike Carroll (Dreadnoughts) and artist Joe Currie (Judge Dredd) crashes genre into unpredictable genre. Acclaimed on release, the supernaturally charged Silver crashes the past into the far future for a fast-paced adventure which will blow your mind!

Earth, the year 2001. A group of armed survivors sought out the resting place of a five-hundred-year-old vampire, who may just help them against the alien Sepsis, who invaded the planet a few decades earlier. The vamp, called Baroness DeSilva, soon proves to be a powerful ally , as she fights to defend her food source from the extra-terrestrial enemy! An all-new Thrill from the award-winning writer Mike Carroll (Dreadnoughts) and artist Joe Currie (Judge Dredd) crashes genre into unpredictable genre. Acclaimed on release, the supernaturally charged Silver crashes the past into the far future for a fast-paced adventure which will blow your mind! Rex Power – Invasion Of TheFear Bugs! by Ramzee, Claude T.C.

Dino-Cop – from space! Rex is an alien descendant of the mighty Tyrannosaurus and a skilled bounty hunter. After one of his bounties – the mad alien scientist, Zardax – escapes, Rex is forced to crash his ship on Earth. Stranded in Catford, south east London, an accident causes Rex to merge with a young, teenage orphan called Korey. Once bonded, Korey and Rex will have to learn how to get along so they can stop an army of Zardax's alien parasites from taking over the district, the city, and then the planet! Written by Ramzee (Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse, The Cheat Book) and featuring the kinetic art of Claude T.C., Rex Power is the freshest, new British superhero on the block!

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