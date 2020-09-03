The Boys: Will Kimiko Be Alive with The Sound of Music in Season 3?

Amazon Prime's The Boys is one of those streaming series that never knows when to take a breather. With the first three episodes of the second season set to be unleashed on Friday, September 4th (with an aftershow hosted by Archer star Aisha Tyler), series showrunner Eric Kripke and the creative team aren't wasting any time working on the third season. Previously, we learned that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) would be joining the cast as Soldier Boy, and there's still talk out there about Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) coming aboard. But on Thursday, we learned possibly the most exciting news about season 3 so far: Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko aka The Female will develop a love for musical theater. At least we think she is.

During EW's Around the Table interview with the series cast, Kripke (possibly with more than a bit of joking sarcasm) revealed to Fukuhara her character's artistic growth during the next go-around. "We figured it out for season three what her favorite movies are, and she loves Hollywood musicals," said Kripke. "That's her thing. She'll be watching like 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' or 'West Side Story'." While viewers will have to take a "wait-and-see" approach to see if that becomes a reality, Fukuhara did explain a key difference between the first and second season Kimiko. "[Kimiko] She's trying to communicate with the Boys so that she can assimilate a bit more and be a part of the team. I think in the first or second episode you see her learning how to write and it's a cute little thing she's doing. She's learning."

The Boys: A Look Ahead to Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.