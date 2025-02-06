Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: peacock, the burbs

The 'Burbs: Whitehall, Pell, Duffy, Poksch & Talwalkar Join Series

Jack Whitehall, Paula Pell, Julia Duffy, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar join the cast of Peacock's Keke Palmer-starring series The 'Burbs.

The Peacock TV series adaptation of The 'Burbs added five to the cast of the Keke Palmer-starred series in Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), Paula Pell (Girls5eva), Julia Duffy (Palm Royale), Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows), and Kapil Talwalkar (Night Court). The Celeste Hughey-created series is based on the Joe Dante 1989 dark comedy of the same name written by Dana Olsen that starred Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, and Carrie Fisher. The Peacock series logline reads, "Set in present-day suburbia, 'The 'Burbs' follows a young couple (Palmer, Whitehall) who have reluctantly relocated to the husband's childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

Peacock's 'The 'Burbs' TV Adaptation Details

Joining Hughey as executive producers are Nzingha Stewart (who will also direct the first episode), Palmer, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson (for Fuzzy Door); Brian Grazer (via Imagine Entertainment), Kristen Zolner, Natalie Berkus, Rachel Shukert, Amy Aniobi, Zora Bikangaga, Neil Reynolds, and Olsen. The plot of the original 1989 Universal film followed an overstressed suburbanite, Ray Peterson (Hanks), and his neighbors are convinced that the new family on the block is part of a murderous Satanic cult. The film was a modest success at the box office garnering cult status.

In Lee Pfeiffer's The Films of Tom Hanks, Olsen recalled his inspiration for the film, "I had an ultranormal middle-class upbringing, but our town had its share of psychos. There was a legendary hatchet murder in the thirties, and every once in a while, you'd pick up the local paper and read something like 'LIBRARIAN KILLS FAMILY, SELF.' As a kid, it was fascinating to think that Mr. Flanagan down the street could turn out to be Jack the Ripper. And where there's fear, there's comedy. So I approached The 'Burbs as Ozzie and Harriet meet Charles Manson." While The 'Burbs has been picked up to series in September 2024, there hasn't been a date announced for release, according to Variety.

