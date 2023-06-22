Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american jesus, Mark Millar, netflix, Peter Gross, teaser, The Chosen One

The Chosen One: Netflix Teaser Previews American Jesus Series Adapt

Here's a look at the teaser released earlier today for Netflix's live-action series adaptation of Mark Millar & Peter Gross' American Jesus.

Okay, so it looks like things might be making a little more sense regarding Netflix's live-action series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' American Jesus. With The Chosen One set to hit our screens on August 16th, viewers were treated to a look at what's to come during the streamer's global fan event, TUDUM – including a brief teaser. But then… it didn't get released. And then, we were able to grab a look at it on social media – followed by preview images also being shared on social media. And now, we actually have a look at a teaser courtesy of Netflix that was released earlier today (though, as of this writing, it still wasn't released on YouTube).

Stemming from showrunners Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) & Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct), the series stars Bobby Luhnow, Dianna Agron, Lilith Curiel, Juanito Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo, Alberto Pérez-Jácome, Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez, and Tenoch Huerta. Now, here's a brief look at what viewers can expect this August:

A child who works miracles. A town that surrenders at his feet. An organization that seeks to stop him. The Chosen One — adapted from Mark Millar's American Jesus — premieres August 16 pic.twitter.com/kdl0ozdHT1 — Netflix (@netflix) June 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes featurette on The Chosen One (titled "El Elegido" then) that was released some time back, ending with a "To Be Continued…" that we now know will be continued on August 16th:

After surviving a freak accident, Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy from Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, discovers he's the returned Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk… he can even raise the dead. How will he deal with his destiny and lead the world through a conflict that's been thousands of years in the making?

The Chosen One — based on the graphic novel American Jesus created by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross — is coming soon pic.twitter.com/Inq2RPTy1Q — Netflix (@netflix) March 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Coming soon: THE CHOSEN ONE, the @netflix adaptation of the American Jesus trilogy I created with artist & co-creator @PeterGrossArt. A little boy finds out he's the new Jesus Christ & will grow up to face the Antichrist in The Apocalypse. Official poster below… pic.twitter.com/E61CwKpB2f — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) March 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

