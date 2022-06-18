The Chosen One Update: American Jesus Adapt Pauses Production & More

Earlier today, we learned that two actors on Netflix's series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' comic book series American Jesus were killed and six cast/crew members from the streaming series were injured in a van crash. With the independent production company working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area, the accident took place near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula in Mexico. Later, The Baja California Department of Culture would confirm that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were the names of the deceased. Now, DH is reporting that production company Redrum is temporarily pausing production. In addition, we learned that the victims were in transit to the local airport on June 16th and that the injured individuals are in stable condition.

First announced in 2017, Netflix's The Chosen One is described by the streaming service as following "a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he's returned as Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! How will he deal with the destiny to lead the world in a conflict, thousands of years in the making?" The series is based on the comic book series by Millar and Gross, first released in 2004 under the name "Chosen"- one of the first in a wave of comic book titles under the Millarworld. The title would go on the be renamed American Jesus, with the follow-up series American Jesus: The New Messiah released between 2019 and 2020. Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout serve as co-showrunners, with Gout set to direct. Production on the project began in April 2022, with Millar offering DH an update on the series back in May. "The development for 'American Jesus' is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout. I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue," he updated.