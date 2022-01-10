The Cleaning Lady S01E02 Preview: The FBI Has Some Questions for Thony

Well, it's safe to say that FOX's The Cleaning Lady wasn't interested in wasting any time dialing up the tension and drama. And it's also safe to say that Thony (Élodie Yung) wasn't interested in wasting any time letting Arman (Adan Canto) know that she's someone with skills he can use- and that she's not someone to be messed with. But will her new life come to a crashing halt before it's even begun? That might be the case with this week's episode "Lion's Den" when the FBI comes calling. But when her son's health takes a rough turn, returning to the syndicate might be her only choice. Meanwhile, Arman has his own life-or-death matter to deal with, when a weapons-exchange-gone-bad results in some inventory going MIA. Which means Arman has 24 hours to find the thief before… well. you know… Let's just call it a "permanent time out"? Here's a look at the preview images for this week's episode:

Now here's a look at a preview and overview for tonight's episode "The Lion's Den," followed by the official trailer and series overview for FOX's The Cleaning Lady:

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2 "Lion's Den": Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's health declines, she crosses a moral line, getting deeper involved with the syndicate. Meanwhile, things turn violent during a weapons exchange when inventory goes missing and Arman (Adan Canto) has 24 hours to find the thief. Jay Mohr ("Suburgatory") makes a recurring guest-starring appearance.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cleaning Lady (FOX) Trailer HD – Elodie Yung series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZRRfMHxdAw)

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok ("The 100"), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") and executive producers Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), and Sean Lew (Chris). Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) is the showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer (Homeland, Longmire).