The Company You Keep: ABC Drops Milo Ventimiglia Series Images, Teaser

Well, it looks like Milo Ventimiglia is going from NBC's This Is Us family man to ABC's The Company You Keep con man, based on the teaser and preview images that were released earlier today. Developed by Julia Cohen & Phil Klemmer and based on the Korean Broadcasting System series My Fellow Citizens, the romance/crime drama finds Ventimiglia teaming with Catherine Haena Kim (Boyfriends of Christmas Past) as two sides of the law who end up falling in love. What could go wrong?

With the series set to premiere on Sunday, February 19th (anchoring America's Funniest Home Videos and American Idol), here's a look at a teaser for ABC's The Company You Keep:

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the "family business" so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

Joining Ventimiglia & Kim is Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti, Tim Chiou as David Hill, James Saito as Joseph Hill, Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill, Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch, Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, and William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti. ABC's The Company You Keep is executive produced by co-showrunners Julia Cohen & Phil Klemmer, with Ventimiglia & Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures), Jon M. Chu & Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), and Todd Harthan & Lindsay Goffman (Gratitude Productions) also serving as executive producers. Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) serves as a producer.