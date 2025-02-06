Posted in: Shudder, TV | Tagged: mark duplass, The Creep Tapes

The Creep Tapes Has Been Renewed For a Second Season by Shudder

Shudder has renewed EPs Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice's excellent series The Creep Tapes for a six-episode second season, set for 2025.

The Creep Tapes is one of the most successful shows in the history of Shudder, and the horror streamer made the announcement today that a second season is on the way. The show is based on the films of the same name by executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice. The first episode of the show debuted in November on Shudder and is the most-watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history. The second season of The Creep Tapes will consist of six episodes. Deadline Hollywood had the news of the renewal.

"The Creep Tapes" Is Hilariously Uncomfortable To Watch

Said Duplass on the renewal: "We made the first season of The Creep Tapes completely independently, so we were able to truly and unabashedly get our freak on. The fact that so many of you watched it that Shudder not only asked us for more but asked us to go even further this time around? That's just… really, really unsettling. And terrifically exciting." Brice also chimed in: "We are beyond delighted at the opportunity to bring audiences fresh kills from the closet in a second season of The Creep Tapes! For the series to have found such a rabid audience at Shudder is an absolute dream. It seems ridiculous to apply the term 'labor of love' to such an insane franchise, but it's the truth. We can't wait to dive back in."

The Creep Tapes and the films that came before it are some of the best work of Mark Duplass's career. The fact that so many people have found it and were not only not put off by it but actively love it is one of my favorite stories in horror these last few years. Kudos to them for doing exactly what they wanted with it and not compromising. More creatives should take a page from them.

