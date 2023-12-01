Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, Season 6, the crown, trailer

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Released

With the final episodes premiering on December 14th, here's a look at the official trailer & key art poster for The Crown Season 6 Part 2.

Earlier this week, Netflix shared new preview images for the sixth & final season of Netflix & series creator Peter Morgan's The Crown, along with a new key art poster focusing on Ed McVey's Prince William of Wales and Meg Bellamy's Catherine Middleton. But now, we're getting a "bigger picture" look at what's to come with the release of the official trailer for the Imelda Staunton-starring streaming series. "I felt like everyone, her whole life, was sitting on her shoulders, and I think that's what people feel when they met her — that you're looking at history," Staunton shared about one of the things that attracted people to Queen Elizabeth II. "The monarch is a thing. Royalty is a thing, and to remain as dignified as she was was an extraordinary feat."

With Part 1 currently streaming, here's a look at the official trailer for Part 2 (set for December 14th) – followed by a look back at the date announcement teaser for the sixth & final season of Netflix's The Crown, which was released back in October:

Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

With the sixth & final season set to hit the streaming service later this year, Netflix's The Crown sees Imelda Staunton reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also set to return are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards have been tapped to portray Princes William and Harry in earlier episodes, with Luther Ford taking over for the latter later in the season.

