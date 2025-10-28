Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, the daily show, zohran mamdani

The Daily Show: Stewart on Trump/Third Term; Mamdani on Young Voters

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani discuss the upcoming election; Stewart on Trump wanting a third term.

Comedy Central's The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has been making headlines on both sides of the camera this week. Will we be seeing more of Stewart in 2026? That still remains to be seen, with Stewart sharing that he's working on making it happen. That said, with Paramount under new leadership with questionable political leanings (check out what's going on with CBS News and what went down with friends and fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert), there's also a very good chance that Stewart's looking for greener media pastures.

As for his late-night hosting gig, Stewart hosted someone who is no stranger to headlines and spotlights: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. From discussing his positions as a candidate and showing how his tax plans are both popular and precedented to the national debate his campaign has sparked, and how political endorsements from big names don't carry the weight that they used to, Stewart and Mamdani covered a wide range of topics. "After the presidential election, there were all these obituaries written about the Democratic Party's ability to motivate young voters," Mamdani shared about connecting with and bringing aboard young voters. "There's just this condescension in the language that we use about young people. I can just tell you that what we found in this campaign is that young people have been at the heart of believing that something could be more than this. "

Stewart also had a lot to say about Trump's recent moves, from tearing down chunks of the White House so it could look like an even cheaper and sleazier Mar-a-Lago to attacking Venezuelan boats without due process to get us to forget about the Epstein files. But Stewart was serious about his belief that Trump will try to blow off the U.S. Constitution and run for a third term – and not as a vice-president, either. "Running as a vice president to skirt the 22nd Amendment isn't cute. But he's the kind of guy who's like, 'I respect Americans too much to play games. If I'm going to run again, I'm going to rip off the Constitution's head and shit down its neck.' And truth is, indications are very clear he's going to do it. You don't move into a house, knock down a wing, and build a 90,000 square foot ballroom for the next guy," Stewart added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!