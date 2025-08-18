Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat

The Diplomat Season 3 Teaser: Kate's "Terribly Flawed Woman" Problem

Returning on October 16th, here's the teaser for Netflix and Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat Season 3.

Article Summary The Diplomat Season 3 returns to Netflix on October 16 with a new teaser featuring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell.

Kate faces off against Allison Janney's VP Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford as First Gentleman Todd Penn.

Season 3 sees Kate tackling her “terribly flawed woman” problem as she grapples with power and freedom.

Expect complex alliances, looming betrayals, and the promise of a fourth season already confirmed by Netflix.

Earlier today, Netflix dropped some serious intel on the upcoming third season of series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat. With a new teaser to make it official waiting for you above, the hit streaming series will be back for Season 3 on October 16th. When it does, Kate (Russell) and Hal (Sewell) are going to find themselves facing off with one very powerful "power couple," Allison Janney's US Vice-President Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford's First Gentleman, Todd Penn.

Of course, there's that not-so-small matter of Kate having accused Penn of being in on a terrorist plot. With Grace Penn as POTUS, you would think things would be complicated – but Hal believes that Kate's VP goal could still be in sight, resulting in Kate taking on a role she never wanted – one that comes with a freedom she never saw coming. But with that comes some complications – like Kate's friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and an "unnerving bond" with Todd Penn.

"Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn teased about the series' return earlier this year when discussing the series. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." But the good news doesn't end there, with the streaming service announcing earlier this year that the hit series will be back for a fourth season. Whatever does go down by the time the dust settles on the third season, at least viewers know that they won't be left hanging, with Netflix announcing in May 2025 during its Upfronts presentation that the streaming series would be back for a fourth season. Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!