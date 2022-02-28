The Endgame Season 1 E02 Preview: Elena Forces Val's Past Into Play

After Morena Baccarin's Elena Federova got everyone's attention in the series premiere of NBC's The Endgame, we're now only hours away until the next episode begins adding layers to an already shady situation for Ryan Michelle Bathé's FBI Agent Val Turner. In the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Fairytale Wedding," Elena has a kidnapping in motion that not only pulls away Val's attention from the bigger picture but also puts Val's past very much into play. Meanwhile, developments at one of the banks may or may not be according to plan…

The Endgame Season 1 Episode 2 "Fairytale Wedding": A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play. The FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.

Now here's a look back at one of the earlier first-look previews for NBC's The Endgame:

A pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces, with Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider, and pilot director Justin Lin also executive producing. NBC's The Endgame is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company, and Perfect Storm Entertainment.