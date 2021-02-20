The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Just Need to Know Where to Start

Earlier today, Disney+ and Marvel Studios released a one-month reminder that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was heading its way to the small screen next month. As much as we liked it, we weren't expecting more than that- and then we got a new, non-calendar-related teaser that amps up the tension not only between the best buds but also with some serious "big bads" who are looking to strike at a nation that's still without a Captain America. Here's a look at some screencaps from the preview, followed by the teaser, series overview, and official trailer.

Now here's your look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ready to "Start" on the streaming service beginning March 19:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Recently, series writer Derek Kolstad offered some additional insight into what viewers can expect from the live-action series. First up, Kolstad is excited at the prospect of taking two characters many people view as "supporting" and giving them a chance to shine- using the "distinguished competition" as an example. "Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin's pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics," he explained. "[We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

As for who viewers should expect to see during the season (aside from the names that have already been announced or rumored), Kolstad teases that some will be very familiar faces- but maybe not always in the way you expect them. "What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back," Kolstad revealed. "We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f**king awesome."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.