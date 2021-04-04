The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Cast Members Talk Joining MCU

For some actors in Hollywood, being a part of the tentpole franchise could be a career move that forever shapes his/her own life. The higher profile nature of the job comes with its own set of expectations. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Erin Kellyman, Amy Aquino, and Wyatt Russell all spoke to CinemaBlend about if there's added weight with the Disney+ series and becoming part of the MCU and how their individual approach differed compared to other acting jobs.

Kellyman, who's already established within the Disney family at Lucasfilm with her 2018 role as Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, plays Karli Morganthau, a leader of the Flag Smashers, a group enhanced by a modified version of the super-soldier serum that wishes to "go back to the way things were before the Blip". The Blip is when Thanos eliminated half of all life on earth following the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018). "Oh, there's a weight [laughs]," Kellyman said. "There is a weight. I think that whenever you are heading into a franchise that is so big and has so many followers and fans, there's always that part of it that is very… you know that people are very protective over their show, and rightfully so. It's been around for so many years. So there's always a level of nerves when you come in, and being the newbie. But people have been quite nice to me personally. The messages that I have been getting are quite nice. I don't know about anything beyond my DMs, but people have been quite friendly!"

For Aquino, who plays the court-appointed therapist for Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in Dr. Christina Raynor, it wasn't something the more experienced actress couldn't handle. "Oh, it is so not 'just the next gig.' Obviously, this is my first foray into the Marvel Universe," she said. "I didn't even know what the Marvel Universe meant… That was the first moment when I went, 'Oh this is a really big thing' and all the secrecy around the scripts. I mean, you don't have to worry about spoiler alerts with me because I have no idea. That doesn't get shared with you unless you are taking part in it. But it was huge, and I don't usually get freaked out by a new job, but this one, it did scare me some."

Wyatt, whose father Kurt Russell played the villainous Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 (2017), makes no distinction to his own approach as new Captain America John Walker. "It's just the next gig for me, in that you just go do the best you can with what you have, always," he said. "It doesn't matter if you are doing it on a $2 million indie movie, or a $500,000 indie movie, or a $400 million Marvel show. It doesn't matter. It's the same camera, it's the same actors. It's the same thing." Who can really blame the younger Russell since his role already puts him behind the eightball in terms of Marvel lore with what Steve Rogers has done? New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stream Fridays on Disney+.