Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E08 Preview: Arthur's Nightmare

Arthur confronts his past, while Reggie & Brina try to set a wedding date on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E08: "The Loyalty Swamp."

Article Summary Arthur faces his past as guest star Anna Camp arrives, stirring up major drama in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E08.

Reggie and Brina struggle to pick a wedding date, straining their relationship in "The Loyalty Swamp."

Directed by Don Scardino and written by Neda Jebelli & Bradley Gil Lewis for an unforgettable episode.

Comedy meets chaos as Reggie Dinkins looks to redeem himself and balance fame, family, and love.

The past comes back to haunt Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) in a very big way – in the form of guest star Anna Camp. Meanwhile, Reggie (Tracy Morgan) and Brina (Precious Way) deal with setting a wedding date on tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E08: "The Loyalty Swamp." Here's a look at the official overview,

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E08: "The Loyalty Swamp"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 8: "The Loyalty Swamp" – Tobin's past comes back to haunt him; Reggie and Brina struggle to set a wedding date. Directed by Don Scardino and written by Neda Jebelli & Bradley Gil Lewis.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

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