The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E08 Preview: Arthur's Nightmare

Arthur faces his past as guest star Anna Camp arrives, stirring up major drama in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E08.
Reggie and Brina struggle to pick a wedding date, straining their relationship in "The Loyalty Swamp."
Directed by Don Scardino and written by Neda Jebelli & Bradley Gil Lewis for an unforgettable episode.
Comedy meets chaos as Reggie Dinkins looks to redeem himself and balance fame, family, and love.
The past comes back to haunt Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) in a very big way – in the form of guest star Anna Camp. Meanwhile, Reggie (Tracy Morgan) and Brina (Precious Way) deal with setting a wedding date on tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S01E08: "The Loyalty Swamp." Here's a look at the official overview,
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E08: "The Loyalty Swamp"
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 8: "The Loyalty Swamp" – Tobin's past comes back to haunt him; Reggie and Brina struggle to set a wedding date. Directed by Don Scardino and written by Neda Jebelli & Bradley Gil Lewis.
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Anna Camp as Narcissa Ocean — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Anna Camp as Narcissa Ocean — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Anna Camp as Narcissa Ocean, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Anna Camp as Narcissa Ocean, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Cynthia Murell as Gemma, Alex Moffat as Tug Chase, Tristão Darius as Bic — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Loic Mabanza as Francois — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Anna Camp as Narcissa Ocean — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Precious Way as Brina, Loic Mabanza as Francois — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Loic Mabanza as Francois, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Anna Camp as Narcissa Ocean — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"The Loyalty Swamp" Episode 108 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.
NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.