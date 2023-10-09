Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Mike Flanagan, netflix, preview, the fall of the house of usher, trailer, trevor macy

The Fall of the House of Usher Character Key Art Posters Released

Haunting our screens on October 12th, here are character key art posters for Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher.

In three days, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) will have a story to tell – and it definitely sounds like one that we're going to want to hear. As the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company is forced to confront the sins of his past, each of his children will pay the ultimate price for those sins – and their own. That's where things stand heading into Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's eagerly-anticipated The Fall of the House of Usher. And now, we have a set of character profile key art posters to pass along – offering some clues about who's who – and possibly, how they meet their demise. And it's also interesting to see whose portraits appeared to go untouched…

In the following previously-released teaser, "She's Coming," Carla Gugino's Verna takes center stage in the best possible, making it clear – in words & deeds – that the time for reckoning is at hand for the Ushers:

In the following previously-released feature video, each member of the Usher family gets a chance to help us get to know them a little better (though that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to like them):

With October 12th set to bring forth Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, here's a look at two previously-released sneak previews – followed by the official trailer & streaming series overview:

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

"It's batshit crazy in the best possible way," Gugino shared with Netflix. "It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul." Regarding her shape-shifter Verna and her connection with another Poe character, Gugino adds, "There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she's the executor of fate or the executor of karma."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

