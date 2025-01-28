Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Jennifer Garner, The Five-Star Weekend

The Five-Star Weekend: Jennifer Garner Set for Peacock Series Adapt

Jennifer Garner and Peacock are teaming up for The Five-Star Weekend, an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times bestselling novel.

Peacock has announced the series pickup of The Five-Star Weekend, starring and executive produced by Golden Globe-winning and Emmy Award-nominated actress Jennifer Garner in an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times bestseller of the same name. There will almost certainly be no car chases, buildings blowing up, gunfights, or elaborately choreographed fight scenes. Sorry, guys. Here's a look at an official overview offering some insights into what viewers can expect:

In The Five-Star Weekend, Garner plays Hollis Shaw, who gathers four friends from different stages in her life to spend an unforgettable weekend on Nantucket. Hollis Shaw's life seems picture-perfect. She's the creator of the popular food blog Hungry with Hollis and is married to Matthew, a dreamy heart surgeon. But after she and Matthew get into a heated argument one snowy morning, he leaves for the airport and is killed in a car accident. The cracks in Hollis's perfect life—her strained marriage and her complicated relationship with her daughter, Caroline—grow deeper.

So when Hollis hears about something called a "Five-Star Weekend"—one woman organizes a trip for her best friend from each phase of her life: her teenage years, her twenties, her thirties, and midlife—she decides to host her own Five-Star Weekend on Nantucket. But the weekend doesn't turn out to be a joyful Hallmark movie.

The husband of Hollis's childhood friend Tatum arranges for Hollis's first love, Jack Finigan, to spend time with them, stirring up old feelings. Meanwhile, Tatum is forced to play nice with abrasive and elitist Dru-Ann, Hollis's best friend from UNC Chapel Hill. Dru-Ann's career as a prominent Chicago sports agent is on the line after her comments about a client's mental health issues are misconstrued online. Brooke, Hollis's friend from their thirties, has just discovered that her husband is having an inappropriate relationship with a woman at work. Again! And then there's Gigi, a stranger to everyone (including Hollis) who reached out to Hollis through her blog. Gigi embodies an unusual grace and, as it happens, has many secrets.

The Five-Star Weekend is a surprising and captivating story about friendship, love, and self-discovery set on Nantucket. It will be a weekend like no other. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed. Because boundaries are always pushed and secrets are always exposed.

Bekah Brunstetter (Maid, This is Us) serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Beth Schacter (Billions, Super Pumped) is the writer and an executive producer. Emmy Award-winning producers Sue Naegle (Pam and Tommy, The Day of the Jackal) and Ali Krug (Pam and Tommy, The Staircase) executive produce through their Dinner Party Productions banner as part of their overall deal with UCP. Hilderbrand (The Perfect Couple) is an executive producer.

The Five-Star Weekend will be streaming on Peacock.

