Crunchyroll Store April Deals Spotlights Anime Awards Merch & More

The Crunchyroll Store offers deals on merch based on titles featured in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards and the 2025 Spring Simulcast season.

Article Summary Discover April deals on Crunchyroll Store, highlighting Anime Awards merch and Spring Simulcast releases.

Unveil exclusive One Piece products for Egghead Arc's return and enjoy discounted anime essentials.

Score deals on My Hero Academia merchandise, debuting fresh items for the series’ 8th season.

Celebrate 20 years of Shojo with VIZ Media's exclusive pins and promotions on qualifying purchases.

The Crunchyroll Store is warming up for Spring with a full slate of new products, promotions, and deals throughout the entire month of April, with a special focus on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. So this month, the Crunchyroll Store will be featuring new One Piece products to celebrate the April 6th return of the Egghead Arc, new items in addition to discounts on My Hero Academia products, deals and new products for titles that are a part of the Spring seasonal slate, and finally, the second installment of the Crunchyroll Store's partnership with Viz media in celebration of 20 years of Shojo, this time highlighting King's Beast and Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits.

Excitement for the Anime Awards is ramping up! The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are the yearly awards program honoring the craft of anime, with voting on the nominees officially beginning on April 3. Fans can gear up to celebrate with several Anime Awards-related promotions throughout April. From April 3 to April 8, this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards nominees will receive their share of the spotlight on the Crunchyroll Store, with both new products and sales on existing products available for purchase.

Crunchyroll Store April 2nd Final Day Deals

Wednesday April 2nd, is the last day to snag discounts on items from past Anime Awards winners! Steals are available across products from One Piece, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, SPY x FAMILY, and so many more. Deals include: One Piece Film Red – Movie – 4K + Blu-ray – Steelbook, Attack on Titan – Season 3 – Blu-ray – Steelbook, Spy x Family Manga Volume 13, Lycoris Recoil – Takina Inoue 1/7 Scale Figure, Kaguya-Sama Love Is War – Ai Hayasaka Nendoroid and more!

One Piece Deals

One Piece is back! The Egghead Arc is set to resume on April 6, 2025. In celebration of the iconic series' return, the Crunchyroll Store will be highlighting a slate of One Piece products, including figures, manga, home entertainment, and accessories. New items include: One Piece – Monkey D. Luffy The Shukko Prize Figure (Egghead Island Ver.), One Piece – Roronoa Zoro & Sanji Look Up Figure Set (Egghead Arc Ver.) With Gift, One Piece – Collection 37 – Blu-ray + DVD and more!

My Hero Academia Deals

Go beyond – Plus Ultra! This April, My Hero Academia fans are encouraged to shop an upcoming promotion on My Hero Academia merchandise, with discounts on select items in celebration of the series' eighth season coming to Crunchyroll. New items & deals include: My Hero Academia Manga Volume 41, My Hero Academia – Hawks & Dabi Look Up Figure Set (With Gift)", My Hero Academia – Season 7 Part 1 – Blu-ray + DVD, My Hero Academia – Season 6 Part 2 – Blu-ray + DVD – Limited Edition, My Hero Academia Manga Volume 40, My Hero Academia x Hyperfly x NBA – New York Knicks All Might T-Shirt and more!

Crunchyroll Spring 2025 Simulcast Deals

In celebration of the 2025 Spring simulcast season, the Crunchyroll Store is offering deals on select products from this season's shows, as well as highlighting new products. Fans can look forward to building out their collections for One Piece, JUJUTSU KAISEN, The Apothecary Diaries, and more. New items & deals include JUJUTSU KAISEN – Saturo Gojo King of Artist Prize Figure (Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Ver.), WIND BREAKER – Sakura Haruka Chatting Time Prize Figure, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED – Strike Gundam Entry Grade 1/144 Scale Model Kit, One Piece – Collection 36 – Blu-ray + DVD, Fire Force Manga Box Set 2 and more!

As introduced last month, the Crunchyroll Store has partnered with VIZ Media to bring 20 years of Shojo to fans in the form of free exclusive pins to accompany qualifying purchases of manga or books from each month's respective series.

In April, the featured series are King's Beast and Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits. Qualifying purchases will include a free exclusive pin, which is available in limited quantities. Valid merchandise for this campaign includes in-stock manga and manga bundles of King's Beast and Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits. Deals include Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Manga Volume 1, Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Manga (1-4) Bundle, Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Manga (5-9) Bundle, The King's Beast Manga Volume 1, The King's Beast Manga (1-5) Bundle, The King's Beast Manga (6-10) Bundle,

