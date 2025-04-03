Posted in: Comics | Tagged: G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers, graphic novel, humour, Jenny Alvarado, pencil & eraser, pencil & eraser: lost and frown!, young readers

Pencil & Eraser: Lost and Frown!: Cute, Funny Graphic Novel Out In May

Pencil & Eraser: Lost and Frown!, the 2nd graphic novel in Jenny Alvarado's charming, goofy and funny graphic novels for kids, is out in May

Article Summary Pencil & Eraser's new comic adventure hits shelves May 6, 2025; don't miss their hilarious shenanigans!

Pencil's ninja moves lead to an epic journey; can Eraser keep them on track back to Stella's backpack?

Charming duo captivates with humor and relatable school supply antics, perfect for young readers.

Jenny Alvarado's latest is a must-read for kids, comparable to Toy Story in charm & hilarity.

Writer and illustrator Jenny Alvarado is back with the side-splitting duo and comedy team you never knew you needed with Pencil & Eraser: Lost and Frown! is on sale May 6th, 2025 from G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers). The whimsical and silly comedy features a pencil and eraser in a classic comedy duo set-up where one is cheerful and enthusiastic about everything, and the other is grumpy, and they get into trouble together. Shenanigans always ensue! The second of the Pencil & Eraser series, the book is sweet, goofy and funny without being mean.

Pencil's excitement for karate class goes a bit too far when practicing her ninja moves causes her to fall out of her human, Stella's, backpack. Pencil will have to go on an epic adventure to get back to Stella and naturally, Eraser has no choice but to follow his best friend. Stranded and alone, these two best friends must use their wits, charm, and impressive ninja skills to find the dojo, the place where karate is practiced, to return to Stella's backpack before class ends. Faced with squirrelly obstacles and flashy distractions, can Eraser help Pencil stay on the straight and narrow path long enough to reach their destination? Or are they destined to scribble outside the lines forever?

Pencil & Eraser: Lost and Frown! features seemingly inanimate objects that come to life with bright and comical personalities, similarly to the beloved Toy Story series. Kids will be hooked by the playful antics, clever puns, and relatable characters. Featuring classic and instantly recognizable school supplies, this dynamic duo's contrasting yet complementary personalities make this graphic novel a perfect addition to classrooms and libraries. Ideal for reluctant readers, this engaging story is set to publish in May, making it an excellent choice for a quick and enjoyable summer vacation read.

Jenny Alvarado is an author and illustrator of books for kids. She lives in Palm Bay, Florida with her family and little pup. As far as she knows, her real-life pencil and eraser don't go on adventures, but she likes to imagine that they do. You can find more of her work at JennyAbooks.com or follow her @JennyAbooks on social media. We've read Pencil & Eraser: Lost and Frown! and found it charming and funny.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!