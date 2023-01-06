The Flash/Arrow Video: Amell "Honored" (Now Stop Asking Him Questions) In an Instagram video, Stephen Amell discussed how honored he is to return to the Arrowverse for the final season of The Flash.

Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow). As final seasons go, The CW's upcoming 13-episode final season of the Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash is doing a damn impressive job of assembling a cast to make it count. And that's assuming there aren't any additional surprises. As episode director Panabaker made fans aware of earlier this week, filming is underway on Episode 909 (should be around the second day), which is also Amell's episode. Now, we're getting to hear directly from Amell via Instagram video about how it all came about.

In the following clip, Amell explains how Arrowverse Icon Greg Berlanti called him up about The Flash ending and how Amell said yes to a return before Berlanti ever got to ask. From there, Amell offers a brief recap of all of the roles he's played in the Arrowverse before offering additional thanks. But if there was one message that Amell made clear as the bookends to his video, it was that fans need to relax, enjoy the ride, and stop asking so many questions. Well, no one can say he didn't try…

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."