The Flash, Doctor Who, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mayfair Witches, The Flash/Andy Muschietti, Abbott Elementary/Always Sunny, Severance, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, The CW's The Flash/Andy Muschietti, Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS's AEW Collision, Apple TV+'s Severance, NBC's Meet The Press/Gov. Gavin Newsom, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 13, 2024:

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Ep. 2: "Ten of Swords" Preview

The Flash: Someone Please Introduce Andy Muschietti to The Arrowverse?

Captain America: Carl Lumbly on Isaiah Bradley/FAWS Journey & More

SNL 50/50: S36 Sees Katy Perry Take On Sesame Street/Elmo Controversy

Andy Muschietti On Why He Believes The Flash Failed At The Box Office

Abbott Elementary EPs on "Always Sunny" Turn at Crossover & More

AEW Collision Review: Saturday Streaming Strains Chadster's Sanity

Severance Star Tramell Tillman on Apple TV+ Series' Return, Season 2

Meet the Press: Newsom on LA Recovery "Marshall Plan;" Trump Threats

Doctor Who: A Look Back at Peter Capaldi's Underrated 12th Doctor Run

