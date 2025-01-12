Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SpongeBob/NFL, SAG-AFTRA/LA Wildfires & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rick and Morty, SpongeBob SquarePants/NFL, Superman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA/LA wildfires, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBC's SNL, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, TBS's AEW Collision, SpongeBob SquarePants/NFL, DC Studios' Superman, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 12, 2024:

SAG-AFTRA Donates $1M to Foundation; Wildfire Emergency Resources

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Let's Bring The Gang Back to FX

SNL 50: Our Top 5 Live Performances: Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll & More

RuPaul's Drag Race S17: MTV, Paramount+ Need to Be On The Same Page

Rick and Morty: Our Game-Changing Evil Morty Endgame Pitch

AEW Collision: Copes, Hit Girl Graps, Tony Khan Nightmares, More

Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card Game Live from Bikini Bottom Viewing Guide

SNL 50/50: Disney Princesses/"Real Housewives Mashup for Season 37

Why DC Studios Needs to Series Franchise Superman Like Batman

Doctor Who: The Dilemma of Keeping a 60-Year-Old Franchise Fresh

