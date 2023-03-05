The Flash: John Wesley Shipp Lets Wrap Party Pictures Do The Talking With the long-running Arrowverse series having wrapped filming, John Wesley Shipp let these pictures do the talking from The Flash wrap party.

Though the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash still has a whole lot more to offer during its final run, the Arrowverse series reached a bittersweet milestone heading into the weekend, That's when we learned from Patton, Panabaker, and others that filming on the series had officially wrapped, with this weekend bringing the wrap party. And that's where John Wesley Shipp comes in because he was kind enough to share a look at himself and some other familiar faces to offer us a look at the team celebrating a nine-season success.

And here's a look at Shipp's post from the long-running series' wrap party, where he lets the picture do the talking:

As the series began filming the series finale last month, Shipp checked in to let everyone know how much he appreciated the support he's received both for his return this season and for over the years. "As I get ready to say farewell to another of my characters in [The Flash] franchise (again!) I'm flooded with gratitude for your interest – the articles and messages I receive. The adventure that continues would be nothing without you and everything with your interest, affection, and support. Love always," Shipp wrote as the caption to his Instagram post below:

And here's what Shipp had to say via Twitter (and no worries about the bed):

Time-in to express my gratitude for many kind&supportive articles&messages you send me as I prepare to bid farewell to yet another character in #TheFlash franchise (again lol!) The adventure continues, and it would be nothing without you (😳bed unmade-I'll get on that)🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/BwBqjkpNxu — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) February 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Flash S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much-needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer released for the season's fifth episode:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).