The Flash: Katherine McNamara Talks "Armageddon" Return, Mia's Future

This Tuesday, the final endgame between Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse Flash and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen aka The Flash begins. And while there are a ton of questions that still need to be answered about where things are heads, probably the biggest one has to do with the role that Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow will play in this final chapter (especially considering the writers held off having her involved until this round). McNamara sat down with EW for an extensive interview about how it felt returning to both the role and the "Arrowverse"- here are some of the highlights:

McNamara Explains Her Journey to "Armageddon" & How It Felt Being Back: "Well, it all started off [with] a wonderful Zoom call with Eric Wallace, and he broke down for me everything going on in 'Armageddon,' and where they were, and what they were thinking for this episode. I was so floored and flabbergasted in the best of ways at how eloquently and passionately he spoke about Mia, and how much they had absolutely nailed everything she was feeling. I thought they were exactly on point — and on target, if you will [laughs] — as to where she's headed and where she's been and where she would be mentally and emotionally.

Then getting on set and putting on the suit for the first time again, it was really moving. It fit like a second skin, and it really did feel like coming home. I think so many of us over the course of the pandemic have felt as though something is missing in our lives, whether that's social interaction or family or friends. And I felt all those things too, but there was something about getting back in Mia's boots and suit and being back on set that made me realize, 'Oh, this is what I've missed for the last couple of years. This is the piece of my life that makes me feel like I'm where I belong.'"

McNamara Admits She Wondered If She Could Get Used to the "Arrowverse" Way of Filming: "I was a bit trepidatious going back. I haven't been in this sort of a schedule in a long time, and I know how quickly these shows run and how hard everyone works, and I used to be such a machine in that system. [So I wondered], 'Am I going to be able to snap right back?' And I did. I felt as though I had some sense of normalcy, and there's something about the set of a show like this that is so wonderful. There's such a camaraderie with the crew and cast as we're all getting through things together and making it happen and building the story, and it was so joyous for me. I felt like I was skipping around set all day long."

McNamara Discusses Mia's Mindset Leading Into "Armageddon": "There are many, many unanswered questions that we set up at the end of [the] 'Green Arrow and The Canaries' [backdoor pilot], and one of those is William [Ben Lewis]. William has been kidnapped. Mia made a promise to Oliver [Stephen Amell] on his death bed that she would protect her brother and take care of the city and her family, and she is at a point where she feels as though she hasn't done that, and a large part of that is William. As we know with Mia, when she gets an idea in her head, she's like a dog with a bone and will not let it go. She has become obsessed with finding William, and that has been her sole driving force, and as with any good Green Arrow, she's coming to that precipice where she's beginning to have to face the question, 'What am I willing to sacrifice and compromise in order to accomplish my goals?'"

McNamara Sees This Version of Mia as "Very Open to Some Darker Forces": "At the point we find her [Mia] at, she has let a lot of the new Mia go by the wayside because she's gone rogue in a way and become very vulnerable and very open to some darker forces and some darker influences, because she feels as though she failed not only the city and William but her father and the legacy that has been placed upon her. At the point where Mia had Green Arrow thrust upon her, she didn't necessarily feel as though she was ready or worthy for it because she had had so little experience and was just barely beginning to understand why Oliver made the choices he did and what brought him to that place. But now more than ever in this episode, whether or not she realizes that, we see her becoming a Green Arrow that her parents wanted her to be, all with the help of Uncle Barry [Grant Gustin] and Aunt Iris [Candice Patton]."

McNamara on a Possible Future "Arrowverse" Return for Mia: "I would love nothing more than to come play in the Arrowverse again. Truly, if anybody needs a gal to come shoot some arrows at some bad guys in a cool supersuit, just cast a green arrow in the sky and I'll come running. That was the biggest gift, I think, on this episode: that we didn't know whether Mia could come back or what happened or where the mythology stood on that, and Eric and the 'Flash' writers were so wonderful to leave that door open and to make it possible for her to be a part of this world again. It's really an honor, and now maybe there's a potential for a future there."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Episode 5 | Armageddon Pt. 5 Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Aqr1dhBRok)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 5 "Armageddon, Part 5": THE EXCITING CONCLUSION TO THE FIVE PART ARMAGEDDON EVENT BRINGS THE RETURN OF MIA QUEEN – The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse-Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won't let anything stand in her way. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim.

Joining Team Flash for the five-part event is Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom, Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Cress Williams's Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk. The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Later this season, Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) will be joining the cast in the role of Tinya Wazzo (a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the comics). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.