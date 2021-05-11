The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 "Timeless" Preview: Team Flash Has A Plan

With only hours to go until The CW's The Flash comes speeding back onto our screens with this week's episode "Timeless," we have a new preview that offers a glimmer of hope after the last episode's gut-punching betrayal. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash need to find a way to stop an out-of-control "Nora" (Michelle Harrison) while Cisco (Valdes) reveals a hidden fear to Kamilla (Victoria Park), and Iris's (Candice Patton) search for answers takes an unexpected turn. Now about that Speed Force problem…

In the following preview, Barry, Cisco (Carlos Valdes), and Chester (Brandon McKnight) think they have the solution to their Speed Force problem- but to pull it off, Barry's going to need to get some "Timeless" help:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×09 Sneak Peek "Timeless" (HD) Season 7 Episode 9 Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pmm_l8wXp8)

The Flash Season 7, Episode 9 "Timeless": BARRY SEEKS OUT TIMELESS WELLS – After a devastating betrayal, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Timeless Wells (Tom Cavanagh) for help. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) leads Team Citizen down a dangerous road in search of answers, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) confides his biggest fear to Kamilla (guest star Victoria Park). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×09 Promo "Timeless" (HD) Season 7 Episode 9 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPKS3cOaHtw)

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.