The Flash Season 7 Teaser: Barry's Done Letting Fear Control Him

By the time the credits rolled on the seventh season-opener of The CW's The Flash, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) was large, in charge, recharged, and back to his scarlet speedster ways- no surprise there. Barry's speed rebirth didn't come without sacrifice, however- one that we'll hold on revealing since it's still so soon after the episode aired. But Barry has no plans on letting that sacrifice be in vain, as you're about to see in the following new teaser for what's still to come. And now that Barry's back, he'll be listening to his "Heart" to make things right:

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the seventh season of The CW's The Flash, followed by an episode overview and promo for next week's episode "The Speed of Thought":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 2 "The Speed of Thought": BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode, written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, and Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.