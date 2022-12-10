The Flash Season 9: Danielle Panabaker Shows How a Director Preps

This week, Arrowverse fans learned that pre-production on the ninth episode of the 13-episode ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash was underway. And if anyone would know, it would be Panabaker since she's not only starring in the episode but also directing. Earlier today, Panabaker took to Instagram Stories to share a look at how & what she preps ahead of a directorial gig. And as much as it makes our jobs covering the show that much harder, we respect Panabaker's spoiler game when it comes to redacting the interesting stuff that we would zoom in on for new intel.

And here's a look back at Panabaker's Instagram video post from earlier this week offering an update on filming and announcing her final directorial gig on the long-running series (with The CW's The Flash returning for its final run on February 8th):

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."