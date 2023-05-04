The Flash Season 9 Ep. 11 Trailer; Shipp's "Good Night" to Henry Allen Along with a trailer for The CW's The Flash S09E11 "A New World, Part Two," John Wesley Shipp says "good night" to Henry Allen.

With only three episodes remaining on the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, we've got a number of updates to pass along. First up, we have some better-late-than-never images from the kick-off of the Arrowverse's final "graphic novel" arc. Following that, we have a look at what John Wesley Shipp had to share after an episode that was a seriously touching punch to our "feels." And then, we have an episode trailer for next week's S09E11 "A New World, Part Two." Since the episode still has that "new car smell" to it, we're going to avoid spoilers other than to say that Team Flash is facing two problems. First, finding a way to bring Barry (Gustin) home when he can be lost anywhere in time. But while they're doing that, they're going to have to protect one another from being the next victim.

And here's a look at Shipp saying "good night" to Henry Allen and thanking everyone for their support along the way. But does that mean this is the last we'll be seeing of Shipp? Because it's vibing like we might get a Jay Garrick appearance… hmmm…

Good night, #HenryAllen. Thank you for the gift of inhabiting you.

And THANK YOU to those who have supported this adventure w/ kindness & constancy & dare I say love. Know that you have my affection & my gratitude, tenfold🙏🏼⚡️🩺 #theflash

👉🏼3 MORE TO GO❗️☄️ https://t.co/1eQayJ58RS — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) May 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Flash Season 9 Episodes 11 & 12 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 11 "A New World, Part Two": BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance, and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance, and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 12 "A New World, Part Three": THE EXTRAORDINARY; JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY AND RICK COSNETT GUEST STAR – Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt. Khione's (Danielle Panabaker) confidence in Chester (Brandon McKnight) enables him to convince Cecile to try one more time. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler and & Sarah Tarkoff

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom