The Flash Showrunner: Barry Can't Stop Armageddon Without Iris & More

The time has come! "Armageddon" has arrived for Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of Team Flash. Tonight, the five-part The Flash Season 8 event finds our heroes facing off against a powerful alien threat led by Tony Curran's Despero, a threat that will push them to their limits and requires help of some friendly (and not-so-friendly) faces. With only hours to go until its launch, series showrunner & EP Eric Wallace is offering up some more clues to EW about what viewers can expect. Here are some of the highlights:

Barry's Fight with Despero is Both Physical & Psychological: "[Despero] shows up with this pretty foreboding news that there is not only an Armageddon coming, but Barry is directly responsible for causing it. Barry understands the stance he has and why he's here to speak with him, but Barry is also trying to convince him that it's just not possible he would ever do anything that would cause an Armageddon. So, it's not only a physical challenge but a mental challenge for sure dealing with Despero."

When It Comes to Stopping "Armageddon," Viewers Should Keep an Eye on Iris: "There's a reason why Iris is on that poster. She is so integral to this story, especially when it gets to the big twist in the middle. Barry can't stop 'Armageddon' without his rock and lightning rod, Iris. The world will end if Iris doesn't step up and she does — and in the most emotional way possible."

Empath Fight!!!!: Viewers should definitely expect Danielle Nicolet's Cecile Horton to get some quality on-screen time with Curran's Despero. "Let's just say that when two people with empathetic or telepathic powers meet, somebody will win and somebody will lose, and we don't back away from that. Cecile, I'm happy to say, has quite an exciting story in the middle section of 'Armageddon.' I'm not going to go into details, but I just watched a cut of one of the episodes in particular and I would dare say that Dani Nicolet [who plays Cecile Horton] gives a performance of a lifetime over the course of this thing."

Joining Team Flash for the mega-event are Brandon Routh's Ray Palmer aka The Atom, Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning for the mega-event are Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk (though we're trying to shake this feeling that we're going to get some surprised). Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the eighth season of The CW's The Flash, followed by the overviews for "Armageddon" Parts 1-3:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkeKc0pEQ60)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 "Armageddon: Part 1": PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace. The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 "Armageddon: Part 2": THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS, AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.