The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Kicks Off Directing S08E17 This Week

Even with Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash returning this week with S08E06 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder," fans of The CW's The Flash can't help but be thinking about the future. But while the fate of a ninth season has yet to be officially announced, series star Danielle Panabaker aka Caitlin Snow aka Frost did tip off fans to some serious intel about the current season's 17th episode. That's because she's directing it, news that she shared with fans last week. Now, Panabaker is sharing a look at the script cover to the episode (sorry, no title) written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzias along with the news that filming on the episode begins this week.

Here's a look at Panabaker's post offering an update on the episode that she's helming:

And here's a look back at Panabaker's post confirming the news, followed by the overview for the March 23rd chapter, S08E08 "The Fire Next Time":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 8 "The Fire Next Time": AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.

When The Flash returns for its post-"Armageddon" eighth season on March 9, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) need to do some serious time fixing- and that's going to involve getting to know their dad Barry (Grant Gustin) a whole lot better. Now check out the official trailer "Journey" (with two official preview images above)- where saving the day takes a moment. But being a hero? That takes a lifetime…

The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder": THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.