Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, grant gustin, The Flash

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Kicks Off "Friday Flashback" BTS Posts

Promising to post "when I remember to do them," The Flash star Grant Gustin kicked off "Friday Flashback" with some behind-the-scenes looks.

Article Summary Grant Gustin starts "Friday Flashback" with some behind-the-scenes looks.

Can you name the episode that Gustin is spotlighting?

Remembering special Flash date, Gustin reflects on Broadway debut.

Recap of S03E19 shows trials of Barry Allen's future and team struggles.

When we last checked in with Grant Gustin, he was having a reunion in NYC with his Arrowverse bud Stephen Amell (Arrow) as he was readying for his Broadway debut in the Imperial Theater's production of Water for Elephants. But not long before then, Gustin celebrated that all-important February 3, 2024 date (more on that below). Apparently, the response that his post received really hit home because Gustin returned to Instagram earlier today to share some more behind-the-scenes looks at the long-running series – adding that this will most likely be the start of weekly "Friday Flashback" posts.

"Last 'Flash' throwback post was such a hit, it's inspired me to start to do some Friday Flashback posts(when I remember to do them) of what I think are never before seen BTS moments through the years," Gustin wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – along with those BTS moments from…? Show us how much of a "Flash" expert you are by hitting us up with the season number, episode number, and episode title in the comments section below:

The Flash: Grant Gustin Didn't Forget This Month's Important Date

"Did someone say it's February 3rd 2024….?" Gustin began the caption to his Instagram post from earlier this month, sharing a look at himself behind the scenes and in costume for the game-changing episode. "Thanks for reminding me this is a special Flash day. So crazy it ended up being such a big day for me in real life as we move into The Imperial and start our Broadway journey."

In 2017's S03E19: "The Once and Future Flash" (directed by series star Tom Cavanagh and written by Carina Adly MacKenzie), Gustin's Barry Allen heads to the future in an effort to learn Savitar's identity. Instead, what he encountered was a future version of his life where he and a number of those he loves aren't exactly doing too well. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) suffered a major loss at the "hands" of Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) – who now resides in Iron Heights. Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a shattered spin, left in a cationic state, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is weighed down by his depression. And then there's Future Barry (Gustin) – a recluse who haunts S.T.A.R. labs alone. Thankfully, our Barry was able to rally the troops to save Central City before he headed back with a lead from Future Barry on how to solve his Savitar problem.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!