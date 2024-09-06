Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: elisabeth moss, the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Begins Filming; Set for Spring 2025

Filming on Hulu's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is underway, with the final season premiering in Spring 2025.

After what's been quite a bit of time since the fifth season finale, we have some news to pass along that fans of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss & Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale have been waiting for. Earlier today, both the streamer's and the show's social media accounts posted a picture of Moss to signal that filming on the sixth and final season was officially underway. In addition, it was confirmed that Moss would be directing the first episode and that the series would be returning to streaming screens in Spring 2025.

Here's a look at the image of Moss with the clapperboard, confirming that filming on the sixth and final season was underway:

Speaking with TVLine back in May of this year, Moss confirmed that she will be directing four of the final episodes – the first two episodes and the final two episodes. "It's pretty wild, the final season, honestly. It definitely has final-season energy," Moss shared. "It's big and wild, and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through." With Miller moving on to begin work on a series adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 2019 "Handmaid's Tale" spinoff novel The Testaments, EPs Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman will serve as co-showrunners for the final season.

"I think for us, the most exciting and rewarding thing is that we feel we're making this for the fans," she says. "I get it: Five years of having to put up with some pretty dark stuff, and everyone has been very, very brave," Moss shared about the series and the faithful viewers who've taken the journey down some very dark and despairing roads. "I feel like this season, we're giving it back to the audience," Moss adds. "We definitely really have our eye on that, making sure that it does feel rewarding and satisfying for the fans and like what we would want to watch, you know, as fans of the show." But with this being the show's final run, Moss is making it clear that they're not thinking small. "It's big, I'm not gonna lie," she teased, laughing. "It's definitely not a smaller season."

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce.

