Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: elisabeth moss, hulu, Season 6, the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Filming This Summer; "Maybe 2025": Moss

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss revealed that filming for the sixth & final season starts this summer - possibly for 2025.

Article Summary Filming for The Handmaid's Tale's final season starts summer 2024, says Elisabeth Moss.

Season 6 premiere possibly set for 2025, according to star Moss on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Bruce Miller shares insights on envisioning the series finale from the beginning.

The sixth & final season was announced back in 2022.

It was back in September 2022 when fans of Hulu and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss & Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale learned that the critically acclaimed series would be returning for a sixth & final season. They just didn't know when – which takes its toll on a fandom when it's soon to be February 2024. Moss is feeling their pain, sharing a production update with Jimmy Kimmel during her visit to ABC's late-night talk show. Beginning at the 2:46 mark in the video above, Moss revealed that filming is set to get underway this summer – with "maybe 2025" as the closest to a "premiere window" that she could offer.

During an interview with THR back in September 2022, Miller was asked when they had envisioned how the series would end. "I've been thinking about the end since the beginning," Miller revealed, now that a sixth & final season has been confirmed. "I've been thinking about the end of this story since I read 'The Handmaid's Tale' the first time. It's one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end. So in the end, story-wise, we've been able to stay pretty close to what we had thought from our initial discussions and what Lizzy [Moss] and I had talked about, and what Margaret [Atwood] and I had talked about."

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th. And here's a look at those preview images showcasing a very determined June as well as Serena with a look that says she's five steps ahead of everyone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!