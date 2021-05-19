The Haunted Museum: Eli Roth, Zak Bagans, Discovery+ Team for Series

Great news for fans of things that go bump in the night and night vision cinematography. Discovery+ has greenlit the original horror anthology series The Haunted Museum bringing together paranormal investigator Zak Bagans (Ghost Adventures) and horror filmmaker Eli Roth (Hostel, Green Inferno). Zak's creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed in his Las Vegas Museum are getting the spotlight in a new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Roth. The Haunted Museum will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, with commentary from Bagans. The extensive collection is exhibited across the 30-room, 14,000-square-foot mansion, and features items from paranormal legends and true crime to Hollywood haunted history.

"I've been a fan of Zak for many years and absolutely love his passion, drive, and incredible research on all things paranormal," said master of horror Eli Roth. "He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare. Zak opened the vault to us to pick the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers bringing these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares simply looking at photos of the objects, and now we will be able to tell the stories of how these objects came to be possessed by something truly terrifying."

"Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn't think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories of my haunted collection to life," added Bagans. "These are no ordinary objects, they impart fear and terror on those who come into contact with them. Now, with Eli's expertise for thrill-provoking storytelling, viewers will get the ultimate frightening glimpse into their real horror."

Opening the museum vaults Bagans will be sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items including the Dybbuk Box, a carved wooden statue owned by actor Steve McQueen, the Westerfeld dollhouse, actor Bela Lugosi's mirror, the Devil's Rocking Chair and much more. Along with Bagans' testimony, each object's backstory is retold via its own mini horror film, scripted and produced in collaboration with Roth. The series will consist of a special two-hour episode, plus eight additional hour-long episodes. The Haunted Museum is produced by Cream Productions via Matt Booi, Kate Harrison Karman, and David Brady. Roth and Bagans also serve as executive producers. For discovery+, the executive producer is Christine Shuler.