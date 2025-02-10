Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Melissa Roxburgh, the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Here's a Look at Season 1 Ep. 2: "Clayton Jessup"

Check out a preview and image gallery for NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2: "Clayton Jessup."

When a mysterious explosion at a secret prison known as the Pit results in the nation's most violent serial killers escaping, former profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) is pulled back into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies, and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again. But by the time the first episode rolled its final credits, it was clear there was much more going on than Bex and her team were told – and then there's the not-so-small matter of who Bex can trust. That brings us to the following preview for NBC's Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party S01E02: "Clayton Jessup," as the team races against time to shut down a deranged serial killer who preys on loving families.

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2: "Clayton Jessup" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2: "Clayton Jessup" – Clayton Jessup, a deranged serial killer who targets happy families, is on the loose and looking to kill again; the team must race against time to stop him before it's too late; Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) learns who she can and can't trust. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Keto Shimizu, here's a preview of tonight's chapter:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

