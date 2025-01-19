Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: nbc, the hunting party

The Hunting Party S01E01 "Richard Harris" Preview; New Teaser Released

Along with a teaser for NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, we have a preview for tonight's debut, S01E01: "Richard Harris."

It's a good sign when NBC can't wait for viewers to check out Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party to the point where they move up the premiere – and with a premise like this, can you blame folks for being curious? When a mysterious explosion at a secret prison known as the Pit results in the nation's most violent serial killers escaping, former profiler Rebecca Henderson (Roxburgh) is pulled back into a deadly game of cat and mouse. Alongside a team of soldiers, spies, and special agents, she has no choice but to track down and recapture these dangerous criminals… before they kill again. But is there more to the Pit than they've been told – something that could prove deadlier than the killers that they're tracking?

Earlier this week, the news hit that the opening episode ("Richard Harris") of the Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring series would premiere tonight (and not on Feb. 3rd, as originally planned) at 7 pm ET/PT (and next day on Peacock). A repeat of the premiere episode will now run on Monday, February 3rd, at 10 pm (with new episodes continuing on Monday, Feb. 10th). Here's a look at the newest teaser for the thriller that was released earlier this afternoon:

And here's a look at the image gallery that was released for S01E01: "Richard Harris":

The Hunting Party: An Official Overview:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

