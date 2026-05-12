Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rainbow six: siege, xbox

Ubisoft and Xbox Renew Partnership For Rainbow Six Siege Esports

Ubisoft and Xbox have come together to renew their partnership for Rainbow Six Siege esports over the next two years

Article Summary Ubisoft and Xbox have renewed their Rainbow Six Siege esports partnership for two more years with BLAST.

The deal begins at the BLAST R6 Salt Lake City Major and supports the 2026 and 2027 competitive seasons.

Rainbow Six Siege fans can expect Game Pass activations, community events, meet-and-greets, and giveaways.

Game Pass subscribers will get Rainbow Six Siege in-game benefits starting in June, tied to major esports moments.

Ubisoft and Xboxhave officially renewwed their partnership for Rainbow Six Siege esports, as it will carry over for the next two years of events. According to the announcement, this two-year partnership will be co-produced with esports organizer BLAST, and will "deliver engaging community activations, in-game benefits, and elevated esports experiences for fans worldwide." The deal so far has proven to help out the R6S competition spectrum by providing a steadier base than it has seen in the past, while also making sure there's a dedicated audience to check out the events. We have more details from the announcement below.

Ubisoft and Xbox Renew Rainbow Six Siege Esports Partnership For Two Years

The renewal officially starts at the BLAST R6 Salt Lake City Major in May, marking the return of the two majors per year format. Fans can expect Game Pass integrations throughout key moments of the 2026 and 2027 BLAST R6 competitive seasons, including premium brand activations at global events like the November Major in Japan and the Six Invitational 2026 as the world championship event in Brazil. Throughout the season, Ubisoft and Xbox Game Pass will also host special community events during key esports tournaments. Additionally, Rainbow Six fans will have opportunities to connect with their favorite creators through exclusive meet-and-greets and unique giveaways at select BLAST R6 events. Game Pass subscribers will receive in-game benefits for Rainbow Six Siege starting in June, with new offers available throughout the year to celebrate key milestones in the competitive season.

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with Xbox Game Pass to further elevate the global impact of Rainbow Six Siege and BLAST R6 esports," said François-Xavier Deniele, VP Marketing & Esports, R6S at Ubisoft "Building on the success of our previous collaboration, this renewed partnership allows us to continue delivering enhanced experiences and in-game benefits to our dedicated community of players and esports fans."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!