The Hunting Party S01E05: "Arlo Brandt" Preview; David Ramsey Stars

Check out our preview of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party S01E06: "Arlo Brandt," guest-starring David Ramsey ("Arrowverse").

Article Summary David Ramsey guest stars as the deranged killer Arlo Brandt in The Hunting Party S01E06 airing tonight on NBC.

Bex and her team must delve into the twisted mind of Brandt, a hoarder-turned-serial killer with a god complex.

Directed by James Bamford, this episode promises a suspenseful thrill ride for crime procedural fans.

The Hunting Party unveils the mysterious Pit, a top-secret prison and pivotal plot element in this suspenseful series.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party. With S01E06: "Arlo Brandt" set to hit tonight, Bex (Roxburgh) and the team look to stop Arlo Brandt, an escaped serial killer whose "god complex" in The Pit is fueling a new and deadlier purpose. For all of you "Arrowverse" fans out there, this week's spotlighted serial killer is played by none other than David Ramsey – and you can check him and everyone else in action in the following episode overview, trailer, and image gallery.

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 6: "Arlo Brandt" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 6: "Arlo Brandt" – Arlo Brandt (guest star David Ramsey), a hoarder-turned-serial killer, emerges from the Pit with newly found purpose; as Arlo hunts for innocent victims, Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team must get inside a deranged mind. Directed by James Bamford and written by Michael Jones-Morales and Vinny Ferris, here's a look at what you can expect tonight:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

