The Hunting Party S02E08: Roxburgh, Dallas Set for "Manifest" Reunion

NBC's The Hunting Party Season 2 Ep. 8 will feature an on-screen "Manifest" reunion between star Melissa Roxburgh and guest star Josh Dallas.

Heading into the second season return of co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party, Roxburgh dropped a bit of a tease that during our interview with her that we could see a familiar face from her previous series, Mamifest, making a guest-starring appearance. Well, that tease became a reality earlier today with the news that Josh Dallas would be reuniting with Roxburgh during the eighth episode. Dallas is set to play Elliot Carr, aka the Connecticut Cobbler, who is "a master craftsman and high-end shoemaker who specialized in extraordinary custom shoes made from only the rarest and most exotic of leathers — think alligator, rhino, and people, skinning his victims alive. Fresh off his escape from the Pit, Elliot is on the loose and making a whole new set of kicks, this time with a twist."

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

