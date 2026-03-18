Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Hunting Wives, John Stamos, netflix

The Hunting Wives "A Lot Darker Than I Normally Do": Stamos Talks S02

With the return of Netflix's The Hunting Wives heading our way, John Stamos discusses joining the hit series' cast for the second season.

Hunting Wives season two wrapped production this month, and one would think that means Netflix will aim to release it in the fall. The first season was a huge breakout hit for them, and since the season ended on a cliffhanger, people have been chomping at the bit for it to come back. Starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, new additions to the cast for season two include WNBA star Angel Reese and everyone's favorite uncle, John Stamos. As for what to expect from his role in the raunchy series, Stamos told People Magazine that it goes darker than we expect from him.

Hunting Wives Will Get The Red Carpet Treatment For Season Two From Netflix

"I'm in this phase of my career where I'm really looking for challenging, different roles. People trust me. I've been coming to their homes for 30, 40 years or whatever. It's like, 'Okay, we'll take this ride with him,' and then it's like, 'Oh no, oh no, it's getting weird. It's getting weird,' " he says." I just did Hunting Wives, which is a pretty dark, wild show. I just finished Palm Royale season 2, and then Hunting Wives was a lot darker than I normally do. Like I said, I can get away with a little bit more than other actors, for a little while at least — until these things start coming out where it's like, 'Oh, that's Stamos."

I can't remember Stamos really being in anything quite like "Hunting Wives," though he has had a storied career with many, many roles. I like it when people like him do something outside the norm, so I will be interested to see what his character gets up to when the series returns later this year. You can bet that Netflix will be giving the series a huge promotional blitz when it does.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!