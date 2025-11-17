Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives: Netflix Wigs Out Over Season 2 Production Start

Netflix announced that production has begun on Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's Brittany Snow & Malin Akerman-starring The Hunting Wives Season 2.

We've got some good news for fans of Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's hit, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring The Hunting Wives, to help get their weeks started on a strong note. Earlier today, Netflix posted a look at the cast (and Margo's wig) to signal that production on the second season was officially underway. In case you're wondering where things could be heading, here's the Season 2 logline: "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

"I'm so excited to write these amazing characters again," Cutter shared in a statement when the Season 2 news was first announced. "And I can't wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook." Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, and Hunter Emery are returning, alongside guest star Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny, aka Callie's (Newman) husband. Here's a look at the post announcing the start of production on the second season:

Here's a look back at the video from September, with Ackerman and Snow having a little fun sharing the Season 2 news:

Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives follows a woman as she and her family move from Boston to Texas. There, she grows close to a socialite — maybe too close — and becomes consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. Along with Akerman and Snow, the series stars Dermot Mulroney (Chicago Fire) as Jed, Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Starr, Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick) as Callie, Katie Lowes (Scandal) as Jill, and Evan Jonigkeit (Sweetbitter) as Graham.

Set in an East Texas town with secrets piled higher than a socialite's hair on a humid day, the series stars Snow as Sophie, a Cambridge transplant who's drawn into the wealthy, decadent world of Margo (Akerman), the wife of oil tycoon Jed Banks (Mulroney), whose political aspirations are only surpassed by his scandalous behavior. Also along for the new batch of episodes: Newman, Jonigkeit, and Ferrier. Netflix's The Hunting Wives is executive produced by series writer and showrunner Rebecca Perry Cutter (Hightown), Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen), and Cobb. Produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, the second season will launch globally as a Netflix-branded series.

