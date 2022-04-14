The Kids in the Hall S06 Trailer: So Good It Took 27 Years to Make

The Kids in the Hall make their triumphant return to television after nearly 30 years away courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The official trailer of the series starts with lightning for dramatic purposes followed by a forklift uncovering the cast at their collective gravesite reminding the audience that "Kids" was a "TV show" along with their years on-air from 1989to 1995. When we see them all in Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson, some are a smidge dirtier than others.

The Kids in the Hall History

We're then treated to a series of segments consistent with the bits from the original CBC, HBO, and CBS series- starting off with a meta gag with Foley and McKinney as executives talking about who to credit the revival. The original format of the series had the all-male cast members also play the female parts in drag as the faux executives "discuss" how to update the variety series for contemporary audiences. Those with any concerns can rest as we'll see the familiar hijinks we're used to along with some special guests thrown in there. The new series shows some back classic characters like McKinney's Mr. Tyzik and his head-crushing ways, while also introducing new ones.

Success Since the Original Run

Created by Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live fame, the original run lasted five seasons. The series' success spawned a spinoff film Brain Candy in 1996, reunion miniseries in Death Comes to Town, and a reunion tour in 2008 in "Live as We'll Ever Be". Since the original run of The Kids in the Hall, each cast member went off into their individual projects resuming their acting careers. McKinney brought some of his "Kids" characters to SNL as a cast member until 1997. The Kids in the Hall premieres on Prime Video on May 13- now here's your "red pill/blue pill" choice when it comes to the trailer: the safe, green-band one or the naughty, NSFW red-band one?