The Last Kingdom: Netflix Confirms Feature Film to Follow Fifth Season

The Last Kingdom moved to Netflix a couple of years ago, and the final season of the show will air early on in 2022. But that does not mean the story of Uhtred is over yet. Star Alexander Dreymon announced at MCM Comic Con over the weekend that there will be a feature film going in front of cameras next year for Netflix, with many of the cast returning and new characters introduced. Next year's fifth season "fully concludes the series," producer Nigel Marchant said, "there was always one more story that we wanted to tell." Deadline reported the news from the show's panel at the con.

The Last Kingdom Is One Of The Best Shows Of The Last Decade

Dreymon added, "It's been such a privilege to tell Uhtred's story for five seasons. I'm so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round." Based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, the series has been a sleeper hit its entire run, starting on BBC2 back in 2015. The show covers a 45-year time period from 866 following the Great Heathen Army's arrival in Britain. The series focused on the resistance of the Kingdom of Wessex to ongoing Viking incursions to Southern England, spotlighting Dreymon's Uhtred and his quest to reclaim his birthplace as the rightful king of Bebbanburg.

Honestly, this is one of the most entertaining shows of the last decade. Give me this over The Witcher every day and twice on Sundays. While I joined fans in their sadness over the news it was ending, that we will get one last story as a feature film is some fantastic news. The Last Kingdom film will go in front of cameras early next year, and the fifth and final season of the show will debut then as well on Netflix.