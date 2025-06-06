Posted in: ABC, HBO, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ghost rider, the last of us

The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna on Tommy's Future, Ghost Rider Return

Gabriel Luna teases Tommy's fate in The Last of Us Season 3 and how he could be the "CM Punk of the MCU" with a Ghost Rider return.

Since emerging in the scene in 2005 with Fall to Grace, Gabriel Luna's had one hell of an on-screen career appearing in some of the biggest franchises on TV and film including Fox's Prison Break, CBS's NCIS: Los Angeles, HBO's True Detective, ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), and the most recently, HBO's The Last of Us. As part of the premiere of Lionsgate's From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Luna spoke to Brandon Davis about Tommy Miller's uncertain future given the ominous season two cliffhanger, how his Jackson, Wyoming community is reacting to Joel's death, and how fans still long for Robbie Reyes incarnation of Ghost Rider, introduced in the MCU's first live-action TV series. You can check out Luna's portion of the interview at the 7:34 minute mark.

At The Last of Us season two finale "Convergence" at its climax, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) is attempting her second round at revenge after Ellie (Bella Ramsey) dishes out her own against Abby's crew after Joel (Pedro Pascal) is murdered at the end of season's second episode "Through the Valley." As Abby ambushes Team Jackson at the abandoned movie theater in Seattle, she takes Tommy hostage. With Abby and Jesse (Young Mazino) coming in to investigate the ruckus, Abby kills Jesse with a headshot, shoots Tommy near point blank range with the scene ending with her firing at Ellie before it blacks out, and the series shifts to a flashback to Abby after she and her crew make it back to Seattle.

The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna on Teasing Tommy's Future and Whether Robbie Reyes Will Return and Reunite with Pascal in MCU

When asked about Tommy's fate and whether it will follow the narrative of the Naughty Dog PlayStation game Part II, "Yeah. No. Whenever I know about the source material, I kind of have to throw it out window, because you can't completely rely on that knowing our thesis statement of the whole thing, which is 'as faithful as we possibly can be, yet keep everybody on their toes' and try to zig when they think we're going to zag," Luna said. "If that means Tommy's demise, maybe it does. I get the sense from talking to Craig [Mazin], Neil [Druckmann], and everyone else that, just like in the game, I suffer a fate worse than death."

As far as helping to carry the series' torch after Pascal's character's death, "I always say it's very much like in a real family when you lose someone that important to the family and how family dynamics change," Luna said. "Everyone is now responsible for different aspects of our community, our lives together. We have different duties; we take different risks. We're required to take certain risks. It's kind of a restructuring of the family dynamic."

When it comes to how often fans ask about Ghost Rider, "I talk to people about the character all the time [after Tommy]. There are several calls of Robbie Reyes and Ghost Rider, this and that. It makes me happy," Luna said. After some egging on by Davis as a pro-wrestling fan, Luna declared he'll be "the 'CM Punk of the MCU.'" Both seasons of The Last of Us are available on HBO Max, with season three announced on its way to return to HBO and HBO Max.

