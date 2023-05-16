The Last Of Us Season 1: Mondo Music Release of the Week Spotlight Available on Wednesday, Mondo will issue the first-season soundtrack to the 2023 series everyone's still talking about, HBO's The Last Of Us.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes and brand-new commissioned artwork – and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to everyone's favorite show of 2023 so far, HBO's Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey-starring The Last Of Us. Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming were responsible for the score for the first season, while this release on Mondo exclusive colored vinyl will also include songs by Depeche Mode, Pearl Jam, Jessica Mazin, and Nick Offerman.

Mondo The Last Of Us Season 1 Soundtrack Release Details

The official release: "Mondo, in proud partnership with Milan Records, Naughty Dog, and HBO, is honored to unveil an exclusive color variant of Gustavo Santaolalla and David Fleming's score to the hit show 'The Last of Us' Season 1. This color variant is exclusive to the Mondo webshop and features songs performed by Depeche Mode, Pearl Jam, Jessica Mazin, and Nick Offerman." As always, all new releases and restocks go on sale on Wednesdays at Noon CST at MondoShop.com.

The album features score music written by the duo for the first season of HBO's new drama based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. Having scored both the original video game and its 2020 sequel, Gustavo Santaolalla builds on his previous work, expanding the intimate, guitar-driven soundscape to deliver a score as emotionally laden as the story itself. Of the soundtrack, composer Gustavo Santaolalla says, "Creating the music for the HBO series based on the video game THE LAST OF US was, in a way, an expansion of what we have developed and recorded for the first installment of the game. Once again, the emotion at the heart of the score at this time driven by the vision of Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin and by the power of this amazing story."