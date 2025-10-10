Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Current News, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Finale Clip, S04 Set Video Released

Here's a sneak preview of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 finale and a look at how things are going with Season 4 filming.

Article Summary Watch a sneak peek of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 finale released at NYCC 2025.

Go behind the scenes with a new set video teasing production on "Daryl Dixon" Season 4.

The TWD spinoff series is ending its run with the upcoming fourth season.

Season 3 continues Daryl and Carol's adventures through new lands during the walker apocalypse.

Even though this weekend brings AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E06: "Contrabando," tonight's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 panel looked to the future. Reedus, TWD Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, and Director Greg Nicotero not only offered a look at next weekend's season finale (S03E07: "Solaz del Mar") but also a look at how things are going with filming on the fourth and final season.

You can check out the season finale preview above, and here's a look at how things are going with Season 4:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 6: "Contrabando" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 6: "Contrabando" – Written by Marta Gene Camps, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

